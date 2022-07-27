ZFCVINDIA Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 798.42 crore, up 62.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 798.42 crore in June 2022 up 62.31% from Rs. 491.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.40 crore in June 2022 up 191.81% from Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.86 crore in June 2022 up 103.41% from Rs. 54.01 crore in June 2021.

ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 32.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.27 in June 2021.

ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 8,365.15 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)