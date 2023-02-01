ZFCVINDIA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.06 crore, up 34.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are:Net Sales at Rs 876.06 crore in December 2022 up 34.17% from Rs. 652.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.42 crore in December 2022 up 168.33% from Rs. 31.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.65 crore in December 2022 up 115.59% from Rs. 67.56 crore in December 2021.
ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 45.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.78 in December 2021.
|ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 9,254.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.08% returns over the last 6 months and 16.03% over the last 12 months.
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|876.06
|792.83
|652.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|876.06
|792.83
|652.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|555.48
|497.39
|423.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.71
|6.46
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.55
|91.60
|81.83
|Depreciation
|28.05
|27.32
|23.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|109.68
|89.83
|89.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|92.01
|80.23
|34.72
|Other Income
|25.59
|12.21
|8.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|117.60
|92.44
|43.61
|Interest
|1.96
|2.14
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|115.65
|90.30
|43.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|115.65
|90.30
|43.22
|Tax
|30.22
|21.66
|11.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|85.42
|68.64
|31.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|85.42
|68.64
|31.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|85.42
|68.64
|31.84
|Equity Share Capital
|9.48
|9.48
|9.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|45.04
|36.19
|16.78
|Diluted EPS
|45.04
|36.19
|16.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|45.04
|36.19
|16.78
|Diluted EPS
|45.04
|36.19
|16.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited