 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ZFCVINDIA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.06 crore, up 34.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are:Net Sales at Rs 876.06 crore in December 2022 up 34.17% from Rs. 652.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.42 crore in December 2022 up 168.33% from Rs. 31.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.65 crore in December 2022 up 115.59% from Rs. 67.56 crore in December 2021.
ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 45.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.78 in December 2021. ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 9,254.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.08% returns over the last 6 months and 16.03% over the last 12 months.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations876.06792.83652.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations876.06792.83652.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials555.48497.39423.20
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.716.460.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost94.5591.6081.83
Depreciation28.0527.3223.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses109.6889.8389.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.0180.2334.72
Other Income25.5912.218.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.6092.4443.61
Interest1.962.140.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.6590.3043.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax115.6590.3043.22
Tax30.2221.6611.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.4268.6431.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.4268.6431.84
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates85.4268.6431.84
Equity Share Capital9.489.489.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS45.0436.1916.78
Diluted EPS45.0436.1916.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS45.0436.1916.78
Diluted EPS45.0436.1916.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India #ZFCVINDIA
first published: Feb 1, 2023 11:33 pm