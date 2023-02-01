ZFCVINDIA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.06 crore, up 34.17% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 876.06 792.83 652.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 876.06 792.83 652.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 555.48 497.39 423.20 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.71 6.46 0.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 94.55 91.60 81.83 Depreciation 28.05 27.32 23.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 109.68 89.83 89.14 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.01 80.23 34.72 Other Income 25.59 12.21 8.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.60 92.44 43.61 Interest 1.96 2.14 0.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 115.65 90.30 43.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 115.65 90.30 43.22 Tax 30.22 21.66 11.39 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.42 68.64 31.84 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.42 68.64 31.84 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.42 68.64 31.84 Equity Share Capital 9.48 9.48 9.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 45.04 36.19 16.78 Diluted EPS 45.04 36.19 16.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 45.04 36.19 16.78 Diluted EPS 45.04 36.19 16.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited