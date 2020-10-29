ZF Steering Gea Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore, down 43.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore in September 2020 down 43.34% from Rs. 66.89 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020 down 20.8% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2020 up 110.29% from Rs. 59.18 crore in September 2019.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 306.55 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.83% returns over the last 6 months and -22.28% over the last 12 months.