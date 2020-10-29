ZF Steering Gea Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore, down 43.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore in September 2020 down 43.34% from Rs. 66.89 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020 down 20.8% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2020 up 110.29% from Rs. 59.18 crore in September 2019.
ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 306.55 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.83% returns over the last 6 months and -22.28% over the last 12 months.
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.90
|13.92
|66.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.90
|13.92
|66.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.11
|5.40
|33.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.14
|1.26
|8.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.17
|7.00
|12.13
|Depreciation
|9.38
|9.11
|6.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.83
|2.59
|73.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.45
|-11.44
|-68.05
|Other Income
|5.16
|7.21
|1.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.29
|-4.23
|-66.10
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.33
|-4.26
|-66.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|66.85
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.33
|-4.26
|0.45
|Tax
|-2.36
|-2.38
|1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.97
|-1.88
|-0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.97
|-1.88
|-0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|9.07
|9.07
|9.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-2.07
|-0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-2.07
|-0.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-2.07
|-0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-2.07
|-0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am