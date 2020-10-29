172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|zf-steering-gea-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-37-90-crore-down-43-34-y-o-y-2-6032621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ZF Steering Gea Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore, down 43.34% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore in September 2020 down 43.34% from Rs. 66.89 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020 down 20.8% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2020 up 110.29% from Rs. 59.18 crore in September 2019.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 306.55 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.83% returns over the last 6 months and -22.28% over the last 12 months.

ZF Steering Gear (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations37.9013.9266.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations37.9013.9266.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.115.4033.72
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.141.268.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.177.0012.13
Depreciation9.389.116.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.832.5973.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.45-11.44-68.05
Other Income5.167.211.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.29-4.23-66.10
Interest0.040.030.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.33-4.26-66.40
Exceptional Items----66.85
P/L Before Tax-3.33-4.260.45
Tax-2.36-2.381.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.97-1.88-0.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.97-1.88-0.80
Equity Share Capital9.079.079.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.07-2.07-0.89
Diluted EPS-1.07-2.07-0.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.07-2.07-0.89
Diluted EPS-1.07-2.07-0.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #ZF Steering Gea #ZF Steering Gear (India)

