ZF Steering Gea Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.89 crore, down 38.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.89 crore in September 2019 down 38.55% from Rs. 108.85 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2019 down 109.26% from Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 59.18 crore in September 2019 down 409.36% from Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2018.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 385.35 on October 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -48.16% returns over the last 6 months and -57.26% over the last 12 months.