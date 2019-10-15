ZF Steering Gea Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.89 crore, down 38.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.89 crore in September 2019 down 38.55% from Rs. 108.85 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2019 down 109.26% from Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 59.18 crore in September 2019 down 409.36% from Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2018.
ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 385.35 on October 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -48.16% returns over the last 6 months and -57.26% over the last 12 months.
The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.89
|96.07
|108.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.89
|96.07
|108.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.72
|61.06
|76.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.94
|-0.94
|-5.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.13
|12.70
|12.93
|Depreciation
|6.92
|6.63
|7.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.23
|8.09
|7.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-68.05
|8.53
|10.34
|Other Income
|1.95
|0.67
|1.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-66.10
|9.20
|11.86
|Interest
|0.29
|0.21
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-66.40
|8.99
|11.40
|Exceptional Items
|66.85
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.45
|8.99
|11.40
|Tax
|1.26
|0.42
|2.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|8.56
|8.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|8.56
|8.67
|Equity Share Capital
|9.07
|9.07
|9.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|9.44
|9.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|9.44
|9.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|9.44
|9.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|9.44
|9.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .