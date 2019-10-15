App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ZF Steering Gea Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.89 crore, down 38.55% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.89 crore in September 2019 down 38.55% from Rs. 108.85 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2019 down 109.26% from Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 59.18 crore in September 2019 down 409.36% from Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2018.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 385.35 on October 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -48.16% returns over the last 6 months and -57.26% over the last 12 months.

ZF Steering Gear (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations66.8996.07108.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations66.8996.07108.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials33.7261.0676.84
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.94-0.94-5.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.1312.7012.93
Depreciation6.926.637.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.238.097.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-68.058.5310.34
Other Income1.950.671.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-66.109.2011.86
Interest0.290.210.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-66.408.9911.40
Exceptional Items66.85----
P/L Before Tax0.458.9911.40
Tax1.260.422.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.808.568.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.808.568.67
Equity Share Capital9.079.079.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.899.449.56
Diluted EPS-0.899.449.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.899.449.56
Diluted EPS-0.899.449.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 15, 2019 01:57 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #ZF Steering Gea #ZF Steering Gear (India)

