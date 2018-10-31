ZF Steering Gea Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 108.85 crore, down 0.99% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 108.85 crore in September 2018 down 0.99% from Rs. 109.94 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2018 down 16.98% from Rs. 10.45 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2018 down 29.82% from Rs. 27.26 crore in September 2017.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 11.51 in September 2017.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 841.45 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -20.83% returns over the last 6 months and -28.17% over the last 12 months.