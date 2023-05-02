 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ZF Steering Gea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.13 crore, up 18.67% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 125.13 crore in March 2023 up 18.67% from Rs. 105.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2023 up 248.5% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.24 crore in March 2023 up 25.27% from Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2022.

ZF Steering Gear (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 125.13 109.27 105.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 125.13 109.27 105.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.80 72.16 64.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.51 -0.06 -0.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.18 15.31 12.69
Depreciation 9.10 8.47 8.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.77 10.83 12.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.77 2.56 8.32
Other Income 8.37 3.87 2.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.14 6.43 11.09
Interest 0.25 0.16 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.89 6.27 10.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.89 6.27 10.92
Tax 4.40 1.80 7.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.49 4.47 3.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.49 4.47 3.01
Equity Share Capital 9.07 9.07 9.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.56 4.93 3.32
Diluted EPS 11.56 4.93 3.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.56 4.93 3.32
Diluted EPS 11.56 4.93 3.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited