ZF Steering Gea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.44 crore, up 23.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.44 crore in March 2022 up 23.48% from Rs. 85.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022 down 44.16% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2022 up 18.49% from Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2021.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.94 in March 2021.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 457.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 7.45% over the last 12 months.