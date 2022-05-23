 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ZF Steering Gea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.44 crore, up 23.48% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.44 crore in March 2022 up 23.48% from Rs. 85.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022 down 44.16% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2022 up 18.49% from Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2021.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.94 in March 2021.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 457.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 7.45% over the last 12 months.

ZF Steering Gear (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.44 85.24 85.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.44 85.24 85.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.19 61.37 53.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.62 -8.07 0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.69 12.79 10.68
Depreciation 8.26 7.83 9.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.60 7.66 9.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.32 3.66 2.48
Other Income 2.77 4.30 4.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.09 7.96 6.81
Interest 0.17 0.05 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.92 7.91 6.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.92 7.91 6.63
Tax 7.91 2.16 1.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.01 5.75 5.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.01 5.75 5.39
Equity Share Capital 9.07 9.07 9.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 6.34 5.94
Diluted EPS 3.32 6.34 5.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 6.34 5.94
Diluted EPS 3.32 6.34 5.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #ZF Steering Gea #ZF Steering Gear (India)
first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.