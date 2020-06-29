ZF Steering Gea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.82 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.82 crore in March 2020 down 43.04% from Rs. 106.77 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2020 up 80.94% from Rs. 36.32 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2020 down 84.72% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2019.
ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 326.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.93% returns over the last 6 months and -32.27% over the last 12 months.
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.82
|63.86
|106.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.82
|63.86
|106.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.46
|35.26
|66.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.69
|1.86
|4.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.20
|10.20
|10.58
|Depreciation
|10.27
|8.66
|8.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.48
|6.96
|9.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.28
|0.92
|7.10
|Other Income
|1.90
|0.59
|3.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.38
|1.51
|10.32
|Interest
|0.31
|0.28
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.69
|1.23
|9.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-66.85
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.69
|1.23
|-57.00
|Tax
|-0.77
|2.36
|-20.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.92
|-1.13
|-36.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.92
|-1.13
|-36.32
|Equity Share Capital
|9.07
|9.07
|9.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.63
|-1.24
|-40.02
|Diluted EPS
|-7.63
|-1.24
|-40.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.63
|-1.24
|-40.02
|Diluted EPS
|-7.63
|-1.24
|-40.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:15 am