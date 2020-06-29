ZF Steering Gea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.82 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.82 crore in March 2020 down 43.04% from Rs. 106.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2020 up 80.94% from Rs. 36.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2020 down 84.72% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2019.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 326.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.93% returns over the last 6 months and -32.27% over the last 12 months.