 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ZF Steering Gea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.29 crore, up 110.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.29 crore in June 2022 up 110.2% from Rs. 52.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2022 up 31.23% from Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2022 up 38.58% from Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2021.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.20 in June 2021.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 521.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

ZF Steering Gear (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.29 105.44 52.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.29 105.44 52.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.88 64.19 35.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.93 -0.62 -4.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.15 12.69 10.25
Depreciation 6.84 8.26 7.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.83 12.60 6.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.52 8.32 -2.23
Other Income -2.70 2.77 5.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.82 11.09 3.75
Interest 0.16 0.17 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.66 10.92 3.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.66 10.92 3.70
Tax 3.66 7.91 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.00 3.01 3.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.00 3.01 3.81
Equity Share Capital 9.07 9.07 9.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.51 3.32 4.20
Diluted EPS -- 3.32 4.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.51 3.32 4.20
Diluted EPS -- 3.32 4.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #ZF Steering Gea #ZF Steering Gear (India)
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.