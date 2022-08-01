English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ZF Steering Gea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.29 crore, up 110.2% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.29 crore in June 2022 up 110.2% from Rs. 52.47 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2022 up 31.23% from Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2022 up 38.58% from Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2021.

    ZF Steering Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.20 in June 2021.

    Close

    ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 521.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

    ZF Steering Gear (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.29105.4452.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.29105.4452.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.8864.1935.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.93-0.62-4.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1512.6910.25
    Depreciation6.848.267.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8312.606.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.528.32-2.23
    Other Income-2.702.775.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.8211.093.75
    Interest0.160.170.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.6610.923.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.6610.923.70
    Tax3.667.91-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.003.013.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.003.013.81
    Equity Share Capital9.079.079.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.513.324.20
    Diluted EPS--3.324.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.513.324.20
    Diluted EPS--3.324.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #ZF Steering Gea #ZF Steering Gear (India)
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.