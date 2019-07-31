ZF Steering Gea Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 96.07 crore, down 16.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.07 crore in June 2019 down 16.34% from Rs. 114.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in June 2019 down 50.82% from Rs. 17.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.83 crore in June 2019 down 40.02% from Rs. 26.39 crore in June 2018.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 19.19 in June 2018.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 427.60 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)