ZF Steering Gea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.27 crore, up 0.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.27 crore in December 2020 up 0.64% from Rs. 63.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2020 up 660.39% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.34 crore in December 2020 up 70.5% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2019.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 6.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2019.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 387.35 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.45% returns over the last 6 months and -0.90% over the last 12 months.