ZF Steering Gea Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.86 crore, down 41.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.86 crore in December 2019 down 41.49% from Rs. 109.15 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019 down 112.62% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2019 down 53.09% from Rs. 21.68 crore in December 2018.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 424.65 on January 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.21% returns over the last 6 months and -43.17% over the last 12 months.