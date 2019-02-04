ZF Steering Gea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 109.15 crore, up 8.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.15 crore in December 2018 up 8.16% from Rs. 100.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2018 down 29.28% from Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.68 crore in December 2018 down 11.62% from Rs. 24.53 crore in December 2017.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 13.91 in December 2017.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 718.55 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.93% returns over the last 6 months and -38.93% over the last 12 months.