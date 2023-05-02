ZF Steering Gea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.13 crore, up 18.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.13 crore in March 2023 up 18.67% from Rs. 105.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2023 up 234.22% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2023 up 23% from Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2022.