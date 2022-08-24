ZF Steering Gea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.29 crore, up 110.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.29 crore in June 2022 up 110.2% from Rs. 52.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2022 up 26.51% from Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.48 crore in June 2022 up 36.99% from Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2021.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 5.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.20 in June 2021.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 560.85 on August 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and 21.04% over the last 12 months.