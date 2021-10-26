MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zensar Technologies net profit rises 7.5% to Rs 94.4 crore in September quarter

The company's operating revenue rose 12.2 per cent to Rs 1,050.6 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 936.4 crore in the same period last fiscal.

PTI
October 26, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
Q2 earnings report | Representative image

Q2 earnings report | Representative image

Zensar Technologies on Tuesday reported a 7.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 94.4 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2021. It had posted a profit of Rs 87.8 crore in the year-ago period, Zensar Technologies said in a statement.

The company's operating revenue rose 12.2 per cent to Rs 1,050.6 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 936.4 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added. "Q2FY22 has been one of our strongest quarters in the recent past, with revenues seeing a sequential quarter-on-quarter growth of 12.3 per cent on a constant currency basis. This performance is bolstered by broad-based growth across all geographies, service lines, and verticals," Zensar Technologies CEO and Managing Director Ajay S Bhutoria said.

ALSO READ: Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 disappoints; its investors have little to cheer

He added that different regions have posted strong performances, with new clients being added and incremental business being driven from existing clients. "We continue to build competency and scale in focus on strategic growth opportunities (SGOs) such as Experience Services, Advanced Engineering and Data Analytics in addition to our core services. We added new leadership across our markets and SGOs, bringing in diverse industry experience and vision," Bhutoria said.

As Zensar's business expands, it is transforming demand fulfilment and talent acquisition to stay competitive in a highly competitive talent market, he added. Navneet Khandelwal, Chief Financial Officer at Zensar Technologies, said the company has delivered a strong quarter with robust revenue growth and its headcount crossed 10,000 associates.

Close

Related stories

"Our PAT has increased by 8.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Our net cash position continues to be strong. We also completed salary increments across the board effective July 1, 2021, which was the second such hike in this calendar year," he added. Its total headcount stood at 10,375, while voluntary attrition was at 23.2 per cent.
PTI
Tags: #Q2 Net profit #Results #Zensar Technologies
first published: Oct 26, 2021 10:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.