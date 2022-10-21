 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zensar Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 461.40 crore, up 14.83% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 461.40 crore in September 2022 up 14.83% from Rs. 401.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.80 crore in September 2022 down 37.52% from Rs. 68.50 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.70 crore in September 2022 down 22.81% from Rs. 117.50 crore in September 2021.
Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in September 2021. Zensar Tech shares closed at 221.75 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.46% returns over the last 6 months and -55.80% over the last 12 months.
Zensar Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations461.40435.40401.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations461.40435.40401.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.80--2.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost336.40302.50257.30
Depreciation22.4023.9021.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses62.9044.8042.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9064.2077.70
Other Income29.4016.9017.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.3081.1095.60
Interest4.604.806.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.7076.3088.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax63.7076.3088.70
Tax20.9021.4020.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.8054.9068.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.8054.9068.50
Equity Share Capital45.3045.3045.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.892.433.03
Diluted EPS1.872.403.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.892.433.03
Diluted EPS1.872.403.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 01:33 pm
