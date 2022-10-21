Zensar Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 461.40 crore, up 14.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 461.40 crore in September 2022 up 14.83% from Rs. 401.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.80 crore in September 2022 down 37.52% from Rs. 68.50 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.70 crore in September 2022 down 22.81% from Rs. 117.50 crore in September 2021.
Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in September 2021.
|Zensar Tech shares closed at 221.75 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.46% returns over the last 6 months and -55.80% over the last 12 months.
|Zensar Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|461.40
|435.40
|401.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|461.40
|435.40
|401.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.80
|--
|2.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|336.40
|302.50
|257.30
|Depreciation
|22.40
|23.90
|21.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.90
|44.80
|42.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.90
|64.20
|77.70
|Other Income
|29.40
|16.90
|17.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.30
|81.10
|95.60
|Interest
|4.60
|4.80
|6.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|63.70
|76.30
|88.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|63.70
|76.30
|88.70
|Tax
|20.90
|21.40
|20.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|42.80
|54.90
|68.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|42.80
|54.90
|68.50
|Equity Share Capital
|45.30
|45.30
|45.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.89
|2.43
|3.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.87
|2.40
|3.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.89
|2.43
|3.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.87
|2.40
|3.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited