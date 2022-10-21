Zensar Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 461.40 crore, up 14.83% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 461.40 435.40 401.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 461.40 435.40 401.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.80 -- 2.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 336.40 302.50 257.30 Depreciation 22.40 23.90 21.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 62.90 44.80 42.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.90 64.20 77.70 Other Income 29.40 16.90 17.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.30 81.10 95.60 Interest 4.60 4.80 6.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.70 76.30 88.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 63.70 76.30 88.70 Tax 20.90 21.40 20.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.80 54.90 68.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.80 54.90 68.50 Equity Share Capital 45.30 45.30 45.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.89 2.43 3.03 Diluted EPS 1.87 2.40 3.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.89 2.43 3.03 Diluted EPS 1.87 2.40 3.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited