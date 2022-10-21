Zensar Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 461.40 crore, up 14.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 461.40 crore in September 2022 up 14.83% from Rs. 401.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.80 crore in September 2022 down 37.52% from Rs. 68.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.70 crore in September 2022 down 22.81% from Rs. 117.50 crore in September 2021.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in September 2021.