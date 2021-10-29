Zensar Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 401.80 crore, up 19.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.80 crore in September 2021 up 19.31% from Rs. 336.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.50 crore in September 2021 up 7.81% from Rs. 63.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.50 crore in September 2021 up 6.31% from Rs. 110.53 crore in September 2020.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.82 in September 2020.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 470.25 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.46% returns over the last 6 months and 150.67% over the last 12 months.