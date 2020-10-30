Zensar Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 336.76 crore, down 4.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.76 crore in September 2020 down 4.08% from Rs. 351.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.54 crore in September 2020 down 1.17% from Rs. 64.29 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.53 crore in September 2020 up 8.01% from Rs. 102.33 crore in September 2019.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.82 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.85 in September 2019.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 186.95 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 119.04% returns over the last 6 months and 0.51% over the last 12 months.