Zensar Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 349.18 crore, up 8.15% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 349.18 crore in September 2018 up 8.15% from Rs. 322.86 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.60 crore in September 2018 up 34.2% from Rs. 61.55 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.75 crore in September 2018 up 26.2% from Rs. 95.68 crore in September 2017.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in September 2018 from Rs. 13.71 in September 2017.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 245.15 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 14.95% returns over the last 6 months and 62.89% over the last 12 months.