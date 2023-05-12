Zensar Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 477.00 crore, up 7.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.00 crore in March 2023 up 7.17% from Rs. 445.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.80 crore in March 2023 up 43.75% from Rs. 105.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.30 crore in March 2023 up 4.72% from Rs. 186.50 crore in March 2022.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.67 in March 2022.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 310.25 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.93% returns over the last 6 months and 5.56% over the last 12 months.