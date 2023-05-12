English
    Zensar Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 477.00 crore, up 7.17% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 477.00 crore in March 2023 up 7.17% from Rs. 445.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.80 crore in March 2023 up 43.75% from Rs. 105.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.30 crore in March 2023 up 4.72% from Rs. 186.50 crore in March 2022.

    Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.67 in March 2022.

    Zensar Tech shares closed at 310.25 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.93% returns over the last 6 months and 5.56% over the last 12 months.

    Zensar Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations477.00449.60445.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations477.00449.60445.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.101.100.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost314.30326.80287.10
    Depreciation7.1022.2022.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.2039.3042.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.5060.2092.50
    Other Income81.7023.7071.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax188.2083.90164.00
    Interest4.304.4015.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax183.9079.50149.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax183.9079.50149.00
    Tax32.1020.6043.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.8058.90105.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.8058.90105.60
    Equity Share Capital45.3045.3045.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.712.604.67
    Diluted EPS6.672.594.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.712.604.67
    Diluted EPS6.672.594.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am