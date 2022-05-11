 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zensar Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 445.10 crore, up 27.95% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 445.10 crore in March 2022 up 27.95% from Rs. 347.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.60 crore in March 2022 up 30.37% from Rs. 81.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.50 crore in March 2022 up 47.97% from Rs. 126.04 crore in March 2021.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.59 in March 2021.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 285.40 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and 5.35% over the last 12 months.

Zensar Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 445.10 411.80 347.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 445.10 411.80 347.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.30 1.20 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 287.10 279.70 200.96
Depreciation 22.50 21.90 23.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.70 34.80 56.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.50 74.20 67.55
Other Income 71.50 24.40 35.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.00 98.60 102.92
Interest 15.00 4.60 5.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 149.00 94.00 97.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 149.00 94.00 97.79
Tax 43.40 23.40 16.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 105.60 70.60 81.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 105.60 70.60 81.00
Equity Share Capital 45.20 45.20 45.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 3.13 3.59
Diluted EPS 4.63 3.11 3.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 3.13 3.59
Diluted EPS 4.63 3.11 3.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 11, 2022 11:44 am
