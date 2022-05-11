Zensar Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 445.10 crore, up 27.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.10 crore in March 2022 up 27.95% from Rs. 347.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.60 crore in March 2022 up 30.37% from Rs. 81.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.50 crore in March 2022 up 47.97% from Rs. 126.04 crore in March 2021.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.59 in March 2021.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 285.40 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and 5.35% over the last 12 months.