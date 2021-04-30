Zensar Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 347.88 crore, down 1.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.88 crore in March 2021 down 1.45% from Rs. 352.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.00 crore in March 2021 up 14.8% from Rs. 70.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.04 crore in March 2021 up 1.08% from Rs. 124.69 crore in March 2020.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2020.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 267.85 on April 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.24% returns over the last 6 months and 212.54% over the last 12 months.