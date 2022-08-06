 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zensar Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.40 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 435.40 crore in June 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 370.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.90 crore in June 2022 down 27.76% from Rs. 76.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.00 crore in June 2022 down 16.47% from Rs. 125.70 crore in June 2021.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in June 2021.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 246.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.55% returns over the last 6 months and -40.99% over the last 12 months.

Zensar Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 435.40 445.10 370.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 435.40 445.10 370.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.30 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 302.50 287.10 223.00
Depreciation 23.90 22.50 21.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.80 42.70 41.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.20 92.50 83.90
Other Income 16.90 71.50 19.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.10 164.00 103.80
Interest 4.80 15.00 5.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.30 149.00 98.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.30 149.00 98.60
Tax 21.40 43.40 22.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.90 105.60 76.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.90 105.60 76.00
Equity Share Capital 45.30 45.20 45.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.43 4.67 3.37
Diluted EPS 2.40 4.63 3.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.43 4.67 3.37
Diluted EPS 2.40 4.63 3.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
