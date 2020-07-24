Zensar Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 328.40 crore, down 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.40 crore in June 2020 down 2.57% from Rs. 337.06 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.35 crore in June 2020 up 37.35% from Rs. 47.58 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.44 crore in June 2020 up 35.01% from Rs. 87.73 crore in June 2019.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.11 in June 2019.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 140.35 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.44% returns over the last 6 months and -37.51% over the last 12 months.