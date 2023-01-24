 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zensar Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 449.60 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 449.60 crore in December 2022 up 9.18% from Rs. 411.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.90 crore in December 2022 down 16.57% from Rs. 70.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2022 down 11.95% from Rs. 120.50 crore in December 2021.

Zensar Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 449.60 461.40 411.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 449.60 461.40 411.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.10 0.80 1.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 326.80 336.40 279.70
Depreciation 22.20 22.40 21.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.30 62.90 34.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.20 38.90 74.20
Other Income 23.70 29.40 24.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.90 68.30 98.60
Interest 4.40 4.60 4.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.50 63.70 94.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 79.50 63.70 94.00
Tax 20.60 20.90 23.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.90 42.80 70.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.90 42.80 70.60
Equity Share Capital 45.30 45.30 45.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.60 1.89 3.13
Diluted EPS 2.59 1.87 3.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.60 1.89 3.13
Diluted EPS 2.59 1.87 3.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
