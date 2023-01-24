Zensar Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 449.60 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 449.60 crore in December 2022 up 9.18% from Rs. 411.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.90 crore in December 2022 down 16.57% from Rs. 70.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2022 down 11.95% from Rs. 120.50 crore in December 2021.