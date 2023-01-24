English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zensar Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 449.60 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 449.60 crore in December 2022 up 9.18% from Rs. 411.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.90 crore in December 2022 down 16.57% from Rs. 70.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.10 crore in December 2022 down 11.95% from Rs. 120.50 crore in December 2021.

    Zensar Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations449.60461.40411.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations449.60461.40411.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.100.801.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost326.80336.40279.70
    Depreciation22.2022.4021.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.3062.9034.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.2038.9074.20
    Other Income23.7029.4024.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.9068.3098.60
    Interest4.404.604.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.5063.7094.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax79.5063.7094.00
    Tax20.6020.9023.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.9042.8070.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.9042.8070.60
    Equity Share Capital45.3045.3045.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.601.893.13
    Diluted EPS2.591.873.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.601.893.13
    Diluted EPS2.591.873.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited