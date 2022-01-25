Zensar Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 411.80 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.80 crore in December 2021 up 18.09% from Rs. 348.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.60 crore in December 2021 down 11.46% from Rs. 79.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.50 crore in December 2021 down 6.89% from Rs. 129.42 crore in December 2020.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.54 in December 2020.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 415.65 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and 75.05% over the last 12 months.