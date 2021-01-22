Zensar Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 348.73 crore, up 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.73 crore in December 2020 up 5.95% from Rs. 329.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.74 crore in December 2020 up 64.04% from Rs. 48.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.42 crore in December 2020 up 37.64% from Rs. 94.03 crore in December 2019.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.16 in December 2019.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 237.35 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.04% returns over the last 6 months and 27.61% over the last 12 months.