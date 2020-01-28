Zensar Tech Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 329.14 crore, up 1.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.14 crore in December 2019 up 1.15% from Rs. 325.39 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.61 crore in December 2019 up 45.67% from Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.03 crore in December 2019 up 60.82% from Rs. 58.47 crore in December 2018.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2018.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 176.85 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.63% returns over the last 6 months and -20.61% over the last 12 months.