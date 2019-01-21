Zensar Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 325.39 crore, up 2.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.39 crore in December 2018 up 2.18% from Rs. 318.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2018 down 12.87% from Rs. 38.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.47 crore in December 2018 down 13.39% from Rs. 67.51 crore in December 2017.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.52 in December 2017.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 241.40 on November 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.93% returns over the last 6 months and 28.95% over the last 12 months.