Zensar Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,234.60 crore, up 17.51% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 1,234.60 crore in September 2022 up 17.51% from Rs. 1,050.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.80 crore in September 2022 down 39.83% from Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.80 crore in September 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 184.10 crore in September 2021.
Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.18 in September 2021. Zensar Tech shares closed at 221.75 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.46% returns over the last 6 months and -55.80% over the last 12 months.
Zensar Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,234.601,203.401,050.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,234.601,203.401,050.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods49.3047.2021.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost808.70740.10639.80
Depreciation49.2049.0046.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses271.20280.00227.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.2087.10114.40
Other Income28.4021.3022.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.60108.40137.30
Interest7.506.408.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.10102.00128.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax77.10102.00128.60
Tax20.3026.9032.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.8075.1095.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.8075.1095.80
Minority Interest-----1.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.8075.1094.40
Equity Share Capital45.3045.3045.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.513.324.18
Diluted EPS2.483.294.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.513.324.18
Diluted EPS2.483.294.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

