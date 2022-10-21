Zensar Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,234.60 crore, up 17.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 1,234.60 crore in September 2022 up 17.51% from Rs. 1,050.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.80 crore in September 2022 down 39.83% from Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.80 crore in September 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 184.10 crore in September 2021.
Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.18 in September 2021.
|Zensar Tech shares closed at 221.75 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.46% returns over the last 6 months and -55.80% over the last 12 months.
|Zensar Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,234.60
|1,203.40
|1,050.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,234.60
|1,203.40
|1,050.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|49.30
|47.20
|21.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|808.70
|740.10
|639.80
|Depreciation
|49.20
|49.00
|46.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|271.20
|280.00
|227.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.20
|87.10
|114.40
|Other Income
|28.40
|21.30
|22.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.60
|108.40
|137.30
|Interest
|7.50
|6.40
|8.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|77.10
|102.00
|128.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|77.10
|102.00
|128.60
|Tax
|20.30
|26.90
|32.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|56.80
|75.10
|95.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|56.80
|75.10
|95.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-1.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|56.80
|75.10
|94.40
|Equity Share Capital
|45.30
|45.30
|45.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.51
|3.32
|4.18
|Diluted EPS
|2.48
|3.29
|4.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.51
|3.32
|4.18
|Diluted EPS
|2.48
|3.29
|4.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited