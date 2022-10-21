Zensar Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,234.60 crore, up 17.51% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,234.60 1,203.40 1,050.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,234.60 1,203.40 1,050.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 49.30 47.20 21.80 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 808.70 740.10 639.80 Depreciation 49.20 49.00 46.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 271.20 280.00 227.80 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.20 87.10 114.40 Other Income 28.40 21.30 22.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.60 108.40 137.30 Interest 7.50 6.40 8.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.10 102.00 128.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 77.10 102.00 128.60 Tax 20.30 26.90 32.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.80 75.10 95.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.80 75.10 95.80 Minority Interest -- -- -1.40 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.80 75.10 94.40 Equity Share Capital 45.30 45.30 45.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.51 3.32 4.18 Diluted EPS 2.48 3.29 4.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.51 3.32 4.18 Diluted EPS 2.48 3.29 4.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited