Zensar Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,234.60 crore, up 17.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,234.60 crore in September 2022 up 17.51% from Rs. 1,050.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.80 crore in September 2022 down 39.83% from Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.80 crore in September 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 184.10 crore in September 2021.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.18 in September 2021.