Zensar Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,050.60 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,050.60 crore in September 2021 up 7.26% from Rs. 979.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021 up 19165.31% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.10 crore in September 2021 up 2.14% from Rs. 180.25 crore in September 2020.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 450.10 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.31% returns over the last 6 months and 135.65% over the last 12 months.