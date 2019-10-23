Zensar Tech Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,072.28 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,072.28 crore in September 2019 up 10.69% from Rs. 968.71 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.87 crore in September 2019 down 14.49% from Rs. 93.40 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.11 crore in September 2019 up 2.41% from Rs. 164.16 crore in September 2018.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.55 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.15 in September 2018.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 198.60 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.36% returns over the last 6 months and -25.34% over the last 12 months.