Zensar Tech Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 968.71 crore, Up 27.03% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 968.71 904.66 762.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 968.71 904.66 762.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 13.62 25.03 29.55 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.52 12.09 2.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 531.47 485.91 429.62 Depreciation 22.42 18.19 17.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 279.23 265.30 212.65 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.45 98.14 71.34 Other Income 41.29 23.87 20.94 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.74 122.01 92.28 Interest 9.52 5.86 5.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 132.22 116.15 86.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 132.22 116.15 86.94 Tax 37.19 32.24 22.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.03 83.91 64.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.03 83.91 64.19 Minority Interest -1.63 -1.75 -1.56 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 93.40 82.16 62.63 Equity Share Capital 45.01 45.00 44.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.15 18.26 13.95 Diluted EPS 4.08 18.06 13.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.15 18.26 13.95 Diluted EPS 4.08 18.06 13.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited