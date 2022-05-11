 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zensar Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,153.80 crore, up 31.67% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,153.80 crore in March 2022 up 31.67% from Rs. 876.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.90 crore in March 2022 up 47.05% from Rs. 88.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.60 crore in March 2022 up 32.3% from Rs. 178.83 crore in March 2021.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in March 2021.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 285.40 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and 5.35% over the last 12 months.

Zensar Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,153.80 1,102.50 876.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,153.80 1,102.50 876.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.30 28.30 20.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 711.80 673.80 490.75
Depreciation 48.10 47.40 44.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 252.40 241.90 192.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.20 111.10 127.71
Other Income 72.30 24.10 6.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 188.50 135.20 134.32
Interest 8.90 8.90 12.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 179.60 126.30 122.14
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.60
P/L Before Tax 179.60 126.30 121.54
Tax 48.80 33.90 30.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.80 92.40 90.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.80 92.40 90.63
Minority Interest -0.90 -1.40 -2.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 129.90 91.00 88.34
Equity Share Capital 45.20 45.20 45.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 4.02 3.94
Diluted EPS 5.70 4.01 3.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 4.02 3.94
Diluted EPS 5.70 4.01 3.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 11, 2022 03:33 pm
