Zensar Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 876.29 crore, down 13.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.29 crore in March 2021 down 13.9% from Rs. 1,017.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.34 crore in March 2021 up 27.09% from Rs. 69.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.83 crore in March 2021 up 13.38% from Rs. 157.73 crore in March 2020.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.08 in March 2020.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 268.25 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.49% returns over the last 6 months and 214.29% over the last 12 months.