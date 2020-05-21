App
Earnings
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zensar Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.79 crore, down 3.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.79 crore in March 2020 down 3.75% from Rs. 1,057.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.51 crore in March 2020 down 15.99% from Rs. 82.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.73 crore in March 2020 up 1.87% from Rs. 154.83 crore in March 2019.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2019.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 84.95 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -54.73% returns over the last 6 months and -65.45% over the last 12 months.

Zensar Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,017.791,020.591,057.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,017.791,020.591,057.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods24.4755.7633.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.1714.6423.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost565.23596.35569.09
Depreciation41.5441.1925.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses271.30284.23301.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.0828.42104.71
Other Income16.1139.5925.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.1968.01129.71
Interest17.1812.7411.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax99.0155.27118.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax99.0155.27118.69
Tax27.0114.0935.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.0041.1883.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.0041.1883.19
Minority Interest-2.49-1.65-0.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.5139.5382.74
Equity Share Capital45.0845.0745.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.081.753.68
Diluted EPS3.041.733.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.081.753.68
Diluted EPS3.041.733.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 21, 2020 09:16 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Zensar Tech #Zensar Technologies

