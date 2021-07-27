MARKET NEWS

Zensar Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 936.80 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 936.80 crore in June 2021 down 5.49% from Rs. 991.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.00 crore in June 2021 up 37.77% from Rs. 73.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.00 crore in June 2021 up 18.64% from Rs. 160.99 crore in June 2020.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.25 in June 2020.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 388.35 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.41% returns over the last 6 months and 163.38% over the last 12 months.

Zensar Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations936.80876.29991.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations936.80876.29991.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods34.8020.3934.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----11.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost549.50490.75572.60
Depreciation42.6044.5144.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses179.90192.93229.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.00127.7198.65
Other Income18.406.6117.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.40134.32116.61
Interest8.9012.1815.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax139.50122.14101.44
Exceptional Items---0.60--
P/L Before Tax139.50121.54101.44
Tax36.9030.9126.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities102.6090.6374.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period102.6090.6374.89
Minority Interest-1.60-2.29-1.58
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates101.0088.3473.31
Equity Share Capital45.1045.1245.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.483.943.25
Diluted EPS4.443.913.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.483.943.25
Diluted EPS4.443.913.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2021 11:33 am

