Zensar Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 936.80 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 936.80 crore in June 2021 down 5.49% from Rs. 991.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.00 crore in June 2021 up 37.77% from Rs. 73.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.00 crore in June 2021 up 18.64% from Rs. 160.99 crore in June 2020.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.25 in June 2020.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 388.35 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.41% returns over the last 6 months and 163.38% over the last 12 months.