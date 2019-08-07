Zensar Tech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,071.02 crore, up 18.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,071.02 crore in June 2019 up 18.39% from Rs. 904.66 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.51 crore in June 2019 down 9.31% from Rs. 82.16 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.44 crore in June 2019 up 14.44% from Rs. 140.20 crore in June 2018.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in June 2019 from Rs. 18.26 in June 2018.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 218.90 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.66% returns over the last 6 months and -10.19% over the last 12 months.