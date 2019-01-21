Zensar Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,035.55 crore, Up 30.46% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are: Net Sales at Rs 1,035.55 crore in December 2018 Up 30.46% from Rs. 793.76 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.28 crore in December 2018 Down 8.13% from Rs. 60.17 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.91 crore in December 2018 Up 0.88% from Rs. 111.92 crore in December 2017. Zensar Tech EPS has Decreased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 13.14 in December 2017. Zensar Tech shares closed at 241.40 on November 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.93% returns over the last 6 months and 28.95% over the last 12 months. Zensar Technologies Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,035.55 968.71 793.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,035.55 968.71 793.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 43.43 13.62 45.45 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.77 21.52 5.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 566.11 531.47 421.84 Depreciation 23.71 22.42 15.99 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 299.84 279.23 215.86 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.69 100.45 89.46 Other Income 2.51 41.29 6.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.20 141.74 95.93 Interest 10.89 9.52 6.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.31 132.22 89.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 78.31 132.22 89.86 Tax 21.80 37.19 29.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.51 95.03 60.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.51 95.03 60.17 Minority Interest -1.23 -1.63 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.28 93.40 60.17 Equity Share Capital 45.02 45.01 44.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.46 4.15 13.14 Diluted EPS 2.41 4.08 13.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.46 4.15 13.14 Diluted EPS 2.41 4.08 13.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 21, 2019 07:40 pm