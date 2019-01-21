Zensar Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,035.55 crore, Up 30.46% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,035.55 968.71 793.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,035.55 968.71 793.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 43.43 13.62 45.45 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.77 21.52 5.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 566.11 531.47 421.84 Depreciation 23.71 22.42 15.99 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 299.84 279.23 215.86 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.69 100.45 89.46 Other Income 2.51 41.29 6.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.20 141.74 95.93 Interest 10.89 9.52 6.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.31 132.22 89.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 78.31 132.22 89.86 Tax 21.80 37.19 29.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.51 95.03 60.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.51 95.03 60.17 Minority Interest -1.23 -1.63 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.28 93.40 60.17 Equity Share Capital 45.02 45.01 44.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.46 4.15 13.14 Diluted EPS 2.41 4.08 13.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.46 4.15 13.14 Diluted EPS 2.41 4.08 13.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited