Zenotech Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.27 crore, up 33.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.27 crore in September 2022 up 33.18% from Rs. 6.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 up 192.17% from Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in September 2022 up 83.77% from Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2021.

Zenotech Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

Zenotech Labs shares closed at 65.90 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and 54.15% over the last 12 months.