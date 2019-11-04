Zenotech Labs Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.14 crore, up 170.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.14 crore in September 2019 up 170.19% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2019 up 190.95% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2019 up 381.75% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2018.

Zenotech Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2018.

Zenotech Labs shares closed at 27.00 on October 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given 25.58% returns over the last 6 months and -32.08% over the last 12 months.