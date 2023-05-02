Zenotech Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore, up 18.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore in March 2023 up 18.28% from Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2023 down 74.02% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2023 up 41.4% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022.