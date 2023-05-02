Zenotech Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore, up 18.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore in March 2023 up 18.28% from Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2023 down 74.02% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2023 up 41.4% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022.

Zenotech Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2022.

Zenotech Labs shares closed at 55.31 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.96% returns over the last 6 months and -4.56% over the last 12 months.